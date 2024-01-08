close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / ATM with 30 lakh cash uprooted and stolen amid fog in Agra

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 01:23 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) Kagarol branch manager revealed that there was cash of about ₹30 lakh in the stolen ATM

An automated teller machine (ATM) of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Kagarol town in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district was uprooted and taken away by thieves at about 3am on Monday amid dense fog in the area, police said.

The incident happened at about 3am on Monday amid dense fog at Kagarol town in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.
“It was an ATM of State Bank of India having one of its branches at Kagarol town of Agra district. The ATM chamber was adjacent to the bank branch. Between 2.30am to 3am on Monday, there were four to five men who came with a pick up van and got the ATM uprooted before taking it away,” said Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh.

The commissioner inspected the area and also moved incharge of Kagarol police station, Jasveer Singh Sirohi, to Police Lines for dereliction in duties.

“Discussion with the branch managar at Kagarol branch of SBI has revealed that there was cash of about 30 lakh. The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Agra police besides the surveillance team has been activated to trace the accused,” the commissioner said. The manager lodged a police complaint on Monday.

Police are now collecting footages from CCTV cameras in the nearby areas. The ATM and the branch of SBI is in a rented premise near the Kargarol town bus stand.

