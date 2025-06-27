ATS busts fake currency racket in Hapur; mastermind, 2 others arrested

LUCKNOW The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), on Friday, arrested a counterfeit currency smuggling gang from west UP’s Hapur district. The mastermind, Gajendra Yadav, and his associates, Siddharth Jha and Vijay Veer Chowdhary, were apprehended with fake currency to the face value of ₹3.9 lakh, stated officials in a release. The mastermind, Gajendra Yadav, and his associates, Siddharth Jha and Vijay Veer Chowdhary, were apprehended with fake currency to the face value of ₹ 3.9 lakh. (Pic for representation)

After a tip-off, the ATS conducted a raid at a Dinesh Nagar locality on Farid Nagar road, leading to the arrests and seizure of counterfeit currency. Officials also recovered material used for printing counterfeit notes, including watermark paper, computers, and other things.

They said the fake Indian currency notes (FICN) were in denominations of ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100. The recovered FICN included as many as 400 notes of 500 denomination, 800 notes of 200 denomination, and 300 notes of 100 denomination.

A senior ATS official informed that Gajendra Yadav and his associate, Siddharth Jha, were involved in printing fake Indian currency notes using special paper purchased from Vijay Veer Chaudhary, who procured it online. He said they used laptops, printers, and other printing equipment to produce the counterfeit notes. “Gajendra Yadav would then supply these notes to various districts in Uttar Pradesh through his associates. The gang would use social media to find buyers and make contact with them to supply the counterfeit currency. The mentioned buyers are currently being tracked,” he added.

He said the case was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 178 for counterfeiting or using counterfeit coins and currency notes, as well as sections 179, 180, 181 that cover related offences, such as possessing or using forged documents or instruments resembling currency or stamps, and 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, particularly in the context of destroying or tampering with evidence or providing false information to shield an offender.