ATS widens Pak-linked terror module probe; look out circular issued for suspect in Dubai

LUCKNOW The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has issued a look out circular (LOC) against Aqib, a Meerut resident believed to be hiding in Dubai, as investigators widen their probe into the Pakistan-backed suspected terror sabotage module busted with the arrest of four men from Lucknow on Friday. Officials said the LOC has been issued to alert immigration and airport authorities across the country so that Aqib can be intercepted, if he attempts to enter India. (Pic for representation)

According to ATS officials, Aqib has emerged as a key link in the alleged network that was operating at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers and was allegedly involved in plans to target railway infrastructure, public utilities and crowded locations to trigger panic and economic disruption.

Officials said the LOC has been issued to alert immigration and airport authorities across the country so that Aqib can be intercepted, if he attempts to enter India.

Investigators suspect he played a crucial role in facilitating communication between the arrested accused and handlers operating from across the border, allegedly using encrypted platforms and foreign phone numbers.

The development comes after the ATS arrested four suspected operatives on Friday in Lucknow and claimed to have foiled a major sabotage plot allegedly linked to Pakistan’s intelligence network.

Sources said digital evidence recovered from the seized mobile phones has strengthened the suspicion of Aqib’s involvement. Investigators are examining chats, video clips and location-sharing data that allegedly point to reconnaissance of sensitive sites and prior acts of arson carried out to create fear.

Officials added that Aqib is suspected to have been in touch with Pakistan-linked handlers as well as absconding Meerut-based accused Saqib alias “Devil”, who has been identified by the ATS as a central figure in the alleged module. The agency is also coordinating with central agencies to explore the possibility of seeking international assistance, if required.

The ATS believes the group was part of a wider sabotage and espionage network tasked with spreading terror through targeted attacks on critical infrastructure in UP and adjoining regions.