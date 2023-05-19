Now, UG students to be taught sports psychology in Allahabad University

Now students opting for psychology in their undergraduate (UG) courses at Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad University (AU) will also study sports psychology as part of their curriculum. The AU department of psychology will be introducing a new four-year undergraduate course from the upcoming session in which sports psychology will also be taught. Allahabad University campus. (HT file photo)

Being introduced as per norms under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the proposal for the course has been prepared and will soon be getting the requisite approval from the university, said AU officials aware of the move.

The students would be taught topics like sports psychology, media psychology, forensic psychology, consumer psychology, health psychology, environmental psychology, potential psychology, youth and well-being, positive psychology, etc as part of this course.

AU’s public relations officer (PRO) Prof Jaya Kapoor said, “Latest and employable education will be given by the university under the curriculum based on the new education policy. In psychology also, care has been taken in the proposed course that studies in new areas of the course will open new avenues in psychology not only academically but also from the point of view of employment”.

Sports psychology students are preferred for jobs in many sports organisations. Students will be taught about topics like why the morale of a player or team falls and how this can be improved, what the player’s state of mind is during the game etc.

At the same time, in consumer psychology, the psychology of the customer will be taught. In media psychology, students would be taught the effects on the state of mind of the community through social media. It will also be taught how rumours affect one’s state of mind, how misinformation affects the society. In forensic psychology, students will be taught about criminal attitude.

Students will be taught about organisational psychology in which students will be informed as to what causes stress at work. Under what circumstances is one satisfied or dissatisfied with one’s work.

In health psychology, it will be taught how psychology affects overall health of an individual. In environmental psychology, the relationship between environment and psychology will be analysed and explained.

