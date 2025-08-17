Ayodhya admn to widen ‘Aastha ki Galiyan’ to handle pilgrim rush

The Ayodhya administration has launched a survey to widen five roads in the historic Ramkot area, also known as “Aastha ki Galiyan” (streets of faith), leading to the Ram Mandir. The move is aimed at easing crowd movement in the temple town, officials aware of the development said. The move is aimed at easing crowd movement in the temple town. (HT File)

Several temples and mutts are likely to be demolished for this road-widening project. This new initiative is part of the exercise to manage crowd movement in temple town. The administration has appointed a lekhpal to carry out the preliminary work of survey for widening of five roads in the Ramkot area leading up to the Ram temple.

Among the prominent stretches earmarked for the project include the 2.57-km road from Tedhi Bazar to Asharfi Bhawan to Post Office. This 5.5-metre road will be widened up to 10 metres.

Similarly, the 1.21-km road from Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya up to Kanak Bhawan will be widened up to 10 metres. Besides, the roads from Asharfi Bhawan to Gola Ghat to Tulsi Udyan and Tedi Bazar to Asharfi Bhawan to Rajghat will also be widened up to 10 metres. The objective of this survey is to facilitate smoother movement for devotees visiting the Ram Temple, officials said.

By widening these roads, the authorities aim to provide a more convenient and accessible route for pilgrims, especially during festivals and religious events, Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Tripathi said.

The widening of roads is part of a larger effort to develop Ayodhya’s infrastructure and enhance the overall experience for tourists and devotees. Wider roads will enable smoother traffic flow and reduce congestion, making it easier for pilgrims to reach the temple. This initiative is expected to promote tourism in Ayodhya, contributing to the local economy and providing better facilities for visitors, officials said.

The Ram temple’s construction has spurred various development projects in Ayodhya, including road widening, ghat construction, and drainage system improvements.

The Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path roads have already been developed to provide better connectivity to the Ram temple. A comprehensive Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 has been prepared to transform the temple town into a world-class spiritual and tourism destination, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity and environmental conservation.

The Union and the state governments have invested in upgrading Ayodhya’s railway station, airport, and road network to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims.