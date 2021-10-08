Ayodhya int’l airport project fast-tracked

The Ayodhya International airport project in temple town has been put on fast track by the state government with the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University approving a proposal to hand over its 3900-hectare land for the mega project.

Around 30 buildings located on this land, including vice chancellor Ravi Shanker Singh’s official residence, will also be handed over to the Union civil aviation ministry for the airport which is officially known as Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport.

Last week, executive council of the university approved a proposal of the state high education department to hand over the said land free of cost. The university also passed a proposal seeking ₹21.02 crore for infrastructure from the state government.

The airport project in Ayodhya was stuck due to opposition by residents of Dharampur Sahadat and Janaura villages who were not willing to give their land to the state government for the project. But ending the deadlock, 107 families of the two villages have now handed over their land for the airport project to the Ayodhya administration.

“The state government has approved the proposal for extending benefits to 107 families under the Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana who will be relocated for the airport project,” said Anuj Jha, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

“After villagers agreed to relocate, an alternative land has also been allotted to them within the limits of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation,” added Jha.

According to the state government, ₹1001.77 crore has been approved for the purchase of 555.66-acre land for the construction of the airport. Families relocated for the airport project will also get benefits of various other schemes of the state government.