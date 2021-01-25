Ayodhya is heart of India, says Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam referred to Ayodhya as the “heart of India” and the most revered place for Hindus.
Nigam, along with Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and Bollywood director Sandeep Singh, reached Ayodhya for his maiden visit on Sunday evening.
The singer, who is often in the news for his views, paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and attended aarti on Sunday evening.
Nirupam and Singh also attended the aarti.
“For the several years I wanted to come to Ayodhya. Today, my long cherished wish has been fulfilled,” Nigam told mediapersons after leaving Ram Janmabhoomi.
“Ayodhya is the most revered place for Hindus. It is the ‘heart of India’,” said Nigam.
Commenting on the under-construction Ram Mandir, he said: “The most beautiful thing (Ram Mandir) is being constructed in Ayodhya. It will be India’s pride.”
He also visited Hanuman Garhi temple.
