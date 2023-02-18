Ayodhya mahant gets 2 crore extortion demand

The mahant of an ashram in Ayodhya has alleged that he received an extortion demand of ₹2 crore through a letter, in which the sender also threatened to eliminate him if the amount was not paid within a month.

In his police complaint submitted Thursday in which he named another saint and his follower, the mahant also requested security cover from the police due to the threat to his life.

Inspector MK Sharma said Mahant Bharat Das of Shri Udasin Sangat Rishi Ashram Ranopali, Ayodhya has alleged that Vivek Muni, a local saint, and his follower Dayanand Muni had sent the letter since it also demanded that the former take back the complaints against them.

The inspector said a case was registered against the incident under Indian Penal Code section 386 (extortion), adding the complainant received the letter on February 4 and lodged the complaint on Thursday.