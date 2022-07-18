Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions
Ayodhya administration will be facing its first major challenge after lifting Covid restrictions on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy Sawan month when a large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the temple town.
The Sawan fair is a major attraction for people arriving in Ayodhya from adjoining districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Bahraich.
Kanwariyas will also arrive in Ayodhya along with devotees from adjoining districts. Ram Ki Paidi ghat and Naya ghat on the banks of Saryu would witness a maximum concentration of devotees.
Due to the Sri Nageshwar Nath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ram Ki Paidi ghat will be a major attraction every Monday of Sawan.
In addition to this, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi would also witness a large turnout of devotees.
The Ayodhya administration has installed CCTV cameras at all such places as part of security measures taken to prevent any untoward incident.
Along with local police, central forces have also been deployed in Ayodhya as a security measure.
Ayodhya divisional commissioner Navdeep Rinwa informed, “From civic to security measures, all steps have been taken for the successful completion of the Sawan Mela. It has been ensured that even narrow lanes and bylanes are illuminated and traffic movement is regulated.
Cops took out a march in old city areas that would witness the highest concentration of devotees. Along with the local police, CRPF personnel also took part in the march.
At all strategic locations, cops have been deployed with instructions not to leave their spot (designated place) till further instructions on Monday.
All prominent temples and maths across Ayodhya have been decorated for the occasion.
Security personnel in large numbers have also been deployed at prominent temples for crowd management.
Habitual thief arrested for stealing ₹1 lakh in Chandigarh
Police on Friday night arrested a 32-year-old habitual thief for allegedly stealing ₹1 lakh as well as gold and silver items from a house in Burail village. The accused, Jitender Singh of Burail village, broke into the house of Manish Kumar of Burail, who works as a building contractor. Police said the accused was a habitual thief and a drug addict. He had previously been lodged in jail in a theft case.
Panchkula 2009 double homicide: Accused couple arrested 13 years after murders
Special task force, Ambala, has arrested a “most-wanted” couple from Indore in connection with the 2009 double-murder of a financer and Raju's' four-year-old son. The accused, Raju and his wife, Shilpa, residents of AKS colony, Zirakpur, were nabbed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aman Kumar, STF Ambala unit inspector Deepender Partap Singh and their team from Bilochi Mardana, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. They will be produced in court for remand.
Mann announces campaign to clean rivers, drains across state
Kapurthala : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the launch of a state-wide campaign to clean rivers and drains of Punjab. He said the state government was making concerted efforts to enhance the green cover in the state, for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar has been started. Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is now AAP Rajya Sabha member also stressed the need to clean Buddha Nullah and Chitti Bein on the same pattern with the active support of the state government.
Month-long Sawan festivities set to begin in UP’s Agra
After two years, the Taj city is all geared up for Sawan fairs. The first of these would be organised at the Rajeshwar temple here on Monday. These fairs will usher in month-long celebrations, with the last one scheduled at Prithvinath temple on the fourth Monday of Sawan month. For two years, no celebrations were held due to Covid.
Punjab CM allots districts to ministers for implementation of welfare schemes
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure implementation and monitoring of welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state. The CM said on Sunday that ministers will ensure that the benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to the people. The move is seen as a step to take the percolation of government and its policies and programs deeper into the public domain.
