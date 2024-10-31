Ayodhya soaked in Deepotsav fervour, procession celebrates return of Lord Ram

AYODHYA Ayodhya transformed into a vibrant city of colours and culture as part of Deepotsav celebrations on Wednesday as the streets came alive with a procession (Ram Jhanki) comprising 18 meticulously crafted tableaux bearing characters from the Ramcharitmanas. The captivating journey began at Saket Mahavidyalay and made its way to the Ram Katha Park, drawing crowds of devotees and onlookers along the route. Artistes playing Ramayan characters arrive in a helicopter symbolising ‘Pushpak Viman’. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The procession meandered through Ayodhya’s bustling intersections and culminated at Ram Katha Park at 2.15pm. It was received with an ‘aarti’ by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also pulled the chariot on which artistes playing Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman were seated.

Earlier, the festivities were inaugurated by culture and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. As the tableaux went through the city, spectators captured the breathtaking scenes on their smartphones, while the air resonated with the crackle of fireworks and the vibrant hues of gulal.

This year, the tableaux were crafted through the collaborative efforts of Saket Mahavidyalay, which contributed 18 stunning displays, alongside 11 from the information department and seven from the tourism department. Each tableau illustrated scenes from the seven pivotal chapters of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas — Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sundar Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand — breathing life into the essence of the Ramayan for the devotees.

Special displays illustrating key episodes in Lord Ram’s life - his education and marriage to Sita, the forest exile, Bharat Milaap, Shabri’s devotion, Ashok Vatika, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka, Lakshman’s injury from Shakti arrow, Ravan’s defeat, and his grand return to Ayodhya - were also mounted during the procession.

Students from Saket College brought to life the iconic moments of Ramcharitmanas, from the sacred Putrayeshti Yagna to the coronation of Lord Ram, illustrating each scene with artistry. Their portrayals were enhanced by folk artistes, who enthralled the audience with live narrations that wove tales of devotion and valour throughout the procession.