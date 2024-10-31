Ayodhya soaked in festive fervour, procession celebrates return of Ram

Ayodhya transformed into a vibrant city of colours and culture as part of Deepotsav celebrations on Wednesday as the streets came alive with a procession (Ram Jhanki) comprising 18 meticulously crafted tableaux bearing characters from the Ramcharitmanas and cultural performances. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The captivating procession began at Saket Mahavidyalay and made its way to the Ram Katha Park, drawing crowds of devotees and onlookers along the route.

The procession meandered through Ayodhya’s bustling intersections and culminated at Ram Katha Park at 2.15pm. It was received with an ‘aarti’ by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also pulled the chariot on which artistes playing Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman were seated.

Earlier, the festivities were inaugurated by culture and tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and mayor Girish Pati Tripathi. As the tableaux went through the city, spectators captured the breathtaking scenes on their smartphones, while the air resonated with the crackle of fireworks and the vibrant hues of gulal.

This year, the tableaux were crafted through the collaborative efforts of Saket Mahavidyalay, which contributed 18 stunning displays, alongside 11 from the information department and seven from the tourism department. Each tableau illustrated scenes from the seven pivotal chapters of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas — Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sundar Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand — breathing life into the essence of the Ramayan for the devotees.

Special displays illustrating key episodes in Lord Ram’s life - his education and marriage to Sita, the forest exile, Bharat Milaap, Shabri’s devotion, Ashok Vatika, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka, Lakshman’s injury from Shakti arrow, Ravan’s defeat, and his grand return to Ayodhya - were also mounted during the procession.

Students from Saket College brought to life the iconic moments of Ramcharitmanas, from the sacred Putrayeshti Yagna to the coronation of Lord Ram, illustrating each scene with artistry. Their portrayals were enhanced by folk artistes, who enthralled the audience with live narrations that wove tales of devotion and valour throughout the procession.

Fusion of heritage, cultures & tech

A laser show featuring Lord Ram’s bow and arrow lighting up the dark sky received enthusiastic applause. Pushpak Viman was crafted with remarkable precision in laser art at Ram Ki Paidi.

When images of Lord Ram and Maa Sita appeared, people in the audience were left spellbound. Images of Lord Hanuman and Maharishi Valmiki brought forth resounding cheers from the audience. Grand fireworks were the icing on the cake.

Sangeeta Arora, who traveled from Noida to Ayodhya, said, “It’s wonderful to see Ayodhya being transformed into such a grand stage. The energy here is unmatched—it’s the best blend of devotion, culture, and technology I’ve seen. I’m lucky to be here tonight.”

Prominent venues such as Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Ram Ghat, and Tulsi Udyan pulsated with life, serving as the epicenter of cultural celebrations alongside the revered Ram Katha Park.

Jaiveer Singh heralded the occasion, proclaiming, “Ayodhya witnessed mesmerizing performances not only from talented Indian artistes but also from performers from Malaysia and Nepal.” He praised the diversity of traditional dance performances, which included the lively Chhapeli from Uttarakhand, Ghoomar from Haryana, and Bhangra from Punjab, that the temple town hosted.

The festivities also featured an enchanting mix of folk dances representing various states—such as the Rauf folk dance from Kashmir, the Satya Raas from Assam, and the energetic Dandiya Garba from Gujarat.

Among the highlights were unique dance dramas, including a poignant interpretation of the Hanuman Chalisa by Agra’s Preeti Singh and a ballet inspired by the Shri Ram Charit Manas by Maitrey Pahari from Delhi was applauded by everyone present at Ram Ki Paidi.