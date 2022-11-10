Ayush admission scam: Verification of selected candidates’ details begins

More names are likely to fall in the Ayush admission scam net as verification of details of the candidates selected for admission to Ayush colleges in Uttar Pradesh via national eligibility-cum-entrance-test (NEET) with the list of NEET-2021 qualified candidates has begun.

After it came to light that many students got admission to Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy colleges in violation of rules, an FIR was lodged on November 4 followed by suspension of 891 students who allegedly took admission to Ayush colleges across U.P. without scoring the cut-off marks in the NEET-2021 exam and four officials of the Ayush directorate.

“The investigating team has obtained the list of NEET-2021 qualified candidates from the directorate of medical education. The pattern of selection, cut-off marks, process of selecting candidates for counselling, publication of counselling list (with candidates’ names), choice filling by candidates, selecting second option by a candidate and final allotment of seats were explained to the investigating team,” said a senior Ayush directorate official.

The original list of NEET-2021 qualified candidates and of those who were allotted seats via counselling were obtained by the UP STF. The original list was obtained from the office of the director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh, and the list of names selected via counselling from the Ayush department on Thursday.

The counselling was done in 2021 to select candidates against 7,338 seats in homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani colleges and a total 6,797 seats, including seats in government and private colleges under Ayush, were allotted.

In all, 891 allotments have been identified as doubtful. Among them include nine names who never even took the NEET exam but got seats allotted for themselves at colleges and took admission. As per the rules, admission is given only to a candidate who has cleared NEET exam.

How will the two lists be used

The names and details of candidates in the original list from medical education department will be used and names of the admitted candidates in Ayush colleges will be cross checked to see two things.

First, whether these candidates, who got seats in Ayush colleges, had actually taken the NEET-2021 test or not. Secondly, if these candidates had obtained the same marks (in both the lists). Matching these two things will bring to fore if there are more than 891 students who got a seat wrongfully.

New Ayurveda director likely soon

LUCKNOW Names of senior professors in the Ayurveda department are being considered for giving charge of the post of director Ayurveda. Prof SN Singh, the director Ayurveda who had filed an FIR regarding the anomalies in admission, was put under suspension. A new director is likely to take charge by next week.

The department has to conduct counselling for the 2022 admissions and before that inspection of several colleges has to be done. In absence of a director, the work could get delayed. HTC