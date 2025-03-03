Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayushman Bharat scheme: Govt doctors can volunteer as medical auditors to clear bills

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 03, 2025 08:38 AM IST

Government hospitals in UP are seeking PG doctors to volunteer as medical auditors for Ayushman Bharat claims, with work-from-home options and per-case payments.

Aiming to speed up reimbursement claim from hospitals empanelled with Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government hospitals across state have been asked to send names of doctors with PG degree who may volunteer to work as medical auditor.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The medical auditor will check and clear claims from hospitals sent after completing treatment of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, on incentive basis. Such doctors will get paid per case they clear.

The payment will be made by State Agency For Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) that monitors the working of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat in state. The work can be done under work-from-home facility.

“The work of medical auditor is done via online portal hence the volunteer doctors can do it from their work place or from home as well,” said Dr AP Singh, GM Medical Management in a letter to all the superintendents of the government hospitals.

SACHIS has maintained a high rate for clearing the bills. In the past 30 days payment of 407 crore has been made for empanelled hospitals against the bills footed. UP has 5,854 hospitals empanelled with the scheme that provides free of cost treatment facility of up to 5 lakh to the beneficiary family.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On