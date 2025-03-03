Ayushman Bharat scheme: Govt doctors can volunteer as medical auditors to clear bills

Aiming to speed up reimbursement claim from hospitals empanelled with Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government hospitals across state have been asked to send names of doctors with PG degree who may volunteer to work as medical auditor. (Pic for representation only)

The medical auditor will check and clear claims from hospitals sent after completing treatment of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, on incentive basis. Such doctors will get paid per case they clear.

The payment will be made by State Agency For Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) that monitors the working of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat in state. The work can be done under work-from-home facility.

“The work of medical auditor is done via online portal hence the volunteer doctors can do it from their work place or from home as well,” said Dr AP Singh, GM Medical Management in a letter to all the superintendents of the government hospitals.

SACHIS has maintained a high rate for clearing the bills. In the past 30 days payment of ₹407 crore has been made for empanelled hospitals against the bills footed. UP has 5,854 hospitals empanelled with the scheme that provides free of cost treatment facility of up to ₹5 lakh to the beneficiary family.