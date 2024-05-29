Azam convicted in another Dungarpur colony incident case

Former cabinet minister and veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, languishing in Sitapur jail at present, has been convicted on Wednesday by the Rampur MP/MLA court in the fourth case relating to the demolition of houses of Dungarpur Asra Awas Yojana colony, in Rampur, in 2016, when there was an SP government in the state, said government prosecution officers. Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (HT File Photo)

They said that Khan is already sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in another case related to the same incident earlier on January 31, 2024, while acquitted in two other cases related to it. The cases were registered against him and others in 2019 after the BJP government came to power in the state in 2017 and the court was on trial for the past four years.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It is the third case in which Khan has been convicted since July 2023. Earlier, he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a hate-speech case by Rampur MP/MLA court on July 15, 2023.

District government advocate MP/MLA court, Seema Rana, said that the court convicted Azam Khan in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house, beating the owner and looting valuables. She said Khan appeared before the court via videoconferencing. She said the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

Khan’s lawyer Vinod Sharma too confirmed that the Rampur court has found Khan guilty in the case. He said that the retired circle officer Barqat Ali has also been convicted in the case.

In the incident, the victim, Abrar, filed a complaint against Khan and retired CO Barkat Ali for forcibly entering his house, damaging property and thrashed him to get him to vacate the house in December 2016. The case had been registered under IPC sections including 392 for loot, 452 for criminal house trespass, 504 for assault, 506 for criminal intimidation as well as 120-B for criminal conspiracy.

Tazeen Fatima released from jail

Meanwhile, former MLA Tazeen Fatima, wife of Azam Khan, has been released from Rampur District Jail. She was lodged in Rampur Jail from October 18, 2023, after the Rampur MP/MLA Court sentenced the former MLA, Azam Khan and their son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in a fake birth certificate case.

Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan are lodged in Sitapur and Hardoi jail respectively.

After spending 6 months and 11 days in jail, Tazeen Fatima told the media, “Injustice has been defeated and somewhere justice is alive, and justice has been delivered through the court.”

The Allahabad high court had on Friday granted bail to Mohammad Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan and wife Tazeen Fatima. Mohammad Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan have not yet been released from jail due to not getting bail in other cases.