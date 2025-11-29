Azam Khan acquitted in 2018 case over remarks on Amar Singh’s family

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Mohammad Azam Khan, who was sent back to jail on November 17 in a dual PAN card case with his son Abdullah Azam, was on Friday acquitted by the Special MP-MLA Court in Rampur in a seven-year-old case related to allegedly objectionable remarks made about the family of former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 23 after getting bail in the Quality Bar land encroachment case but was sent back behind bars in a dual PAN card case earlier in November. (FILE PHOTO)

The Rampur court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the charges, stated Azam Khan’s lawyer Vinod Sharma.

Azam Khan appeared before the court via video conference from jail after he reportedly refused to travel in the large prison vehicle used for transporting inmates. Once connected online, he expressed gratitude to the court for the judgment and reiterated concerns regarding his treatment in jail, Sharma said.

The case traces back to August 23, 2018, when Amar Singh lodged an FIR at Lucknow’s Gomtinagar police station. Singh alleged that during an interview with a private news channel, Azam Khan had made improper comments regarding his family, particularly his daughters. The remarks triggered political uproar, prompting Amar Singh to lead a rally from Noida to Lucknow, ultimately resulting in the registration of a formal case.

Because the interview was conducted at Muhammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, located under the jurisdiction of Azeemnagar police station, the case was transferred from Lucknow to Rampur.

Final arguments in the case concluded earlier this week, and the court reserved its verdict for November 28.

“After reviewing the evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution had not established the charges, leading to Azam Khan’s acquittal,” Sharma said.

Earlier, Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 23 after getting bail in the Quality Bar land encroachment case but was sent back behind bars in the PAN card case.

In all, Azam Khan faces over 100 cases. So far, judgments have been delivered in 12 of these cases—six resulting in convictions and six in acquittals.