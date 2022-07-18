Babri demolition: HC to hear appeal against acquittal of 32 accused on August 1
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the Babri Masjid demolition case to criminal appeal and fixed August 1 for hearing the case challenging acquittal by the special CBI court of all 32 accused in the case on September 30, 2020.
Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, other senior BJP leaders, including Murli Manohar Joshi, the late Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, are among the 32 accused in the case.
Two people, including Ayodhya resident Akhlaq Ahmed, had filed the petition on January 8, 2021, challenging the special CBI court’s order.
A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh directed its office (court registry) to convert criminal revision filed by Akhlaq Ahmed and another person to criminal appeal in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court fixed August 1 as next date of hearing.
The Babri Masjid demolition case was lodged on December 6, 1992, with 1,026 witnesses and 49 accused. During trial of the case, 17 accused passed away.
There were two cases registered in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple-Babri Masjid dispute. The first was a title suit, whose judgment was pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site.
ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats
The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats. The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi matter: Hearing to continue in Varanasi dist court
A lawyer for petitioner number 1 Rakhi Singh in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case on Monday argued that the then Uttar Pradesh government had stopped daily worshipping at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex in 1993. Advocates Shivam Gaur, Anupam Dwivedi and senior advocate Maan Bahadur Singh presented their arguments against Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.
Minister takes stock of law-and-order situation in Lucknow
Agriculture minister and divisional in charge of Lucknow Surya Pratap Shahi on Monday held a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in the district. He said the administration should ensure that all the government establishments should put up the national flag from August 11 to August 17. The minister also reviewed the law-and-order situation, focussing on crime against women and the action initiated under Gangster Act.
Politics over chargesheet intensifies in poll-bound Himachal
More than four years after Jai Ram Thakur had denounced 'politics of vendetta' on becoming Himchal Pradesh chief minister, politicking over 'chargesheet' brought in by the BJP during Virbhadra Singh's regime has intensified in the poll-bound state. “Even we don't believe in personal vendetta, but we have been getting feedbacks from our party during workers' meetings about serious charges against some leaders,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh.
HP logs 564 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 2.9 lakh-mark
The spike in Covid cases continued in Himachal as the state recorded 564 fresh infections on Monday, highest in over last four months. Maximum 115 cases were reported from Kangra followed by 100 each from Mandi and Shimla, 63 from Chamba, 49 from Hamirpur, 32 from Kullu, 22 each from Sirmaur and Solan, 15 each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Chief medical officer, Kangra, said the Covid situation was quite concerning in the district.
