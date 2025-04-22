Back-to-the-roots wedding for British MP in Lucknow

LUCKNOW In the current era, when Indians are going in for weddings at exotic European locations, Lucknow saw Navendu Prabhat Mishra, 35, a British Labour Party politician and Indian-origin MP from Stockport since 2019, tying the knot with Garima Tiwari on Sunday. Navendu Prabhat Mishra tied the knot with Garima Tiwari. (Sourced)

Mishra has a strong Uttar Pradesh connect - his father hails from Kanpur, mother from Gorakhpur and maternal uncle is based in Lucknow-Gorakhpur. They found the state capital a ‘back to the roots’ destination for the traditional wedding. For the UK guests, they plan to throw a reception in Stockport.

“Weddings are a very personal affair, and my parents wanted to have a function with family and friends at the place where our roots are. Lucknow was the best ...we had lots of guests from our village. Had the wedding solemnised in Stockport or London, we would not have enjoyed it so much...whatever happened is beyond my expectation,” said Navendu Prabhat Mishra.

Mishra did his initial schooling in Mumbai before the family shifted to the UK in 2003. Hailing from Bhopal, Garima Tiwari studied banking and pursued higher studies from Glasgow (Scotland), where the families got in touch.

“As the bride hails from Bhopal, Lucknow served as a perfect midpoint destination for both sides. It was a family affair at a five-star hotel near Shaheed Path and the reception was held on Monday at our family property. The Indian wedding was a perfect way to refresh the family bond and connect to roots,” said Mishra’s cousin.