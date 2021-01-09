IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Badaun gang rape: Accused priest sent to 10-day judicial custody
Badaun rape case has invited widespread condemnation. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)
Badaun rape case has invited widespread condemnation. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)
lucknow news

Badaun gang rape: Accused priest sent to 10-day judicial custody

  • Priest Narain used to live in the temple premises, where the woman was gang raped and murdered.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:39 AM IST

The prime accused in the brutal gang rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was sent to judicial custody till January 18 by a local court on Friday.

The prime accused, a temple priest named Satya Narain (53), was arrested by a police team in a village in Ughaiti area of Badaun on Thursday night. An award of 50,000 had earlier been announced for his arrest.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also tasked the special task force (STF) to hunt for the prime accused but he was finally arrested by a team of local police.

Confirming the arrest, superintendent of police (SP) of Badaun Sankalp Sharma said, “Satya Narain was arrested by a team of local police from a field in Ughaiti area. Narain informed us that he took shelter at the house of one of his followers briefly.”

Narain used to live in the temple premises, where the woman was gang raped and murdered. Police has booked Narain and his two aides for the ghastly crime. The aides were arrested on Tuesday.

Narain, however, kept changing his statements before the police, regarding the incident. He was quizzed by a team of local police that included senior officials. “Satya Narain avoided giving direct answers to the questions related to the incident. He changed his statements a couple of times. Our focus now is on questioning the three accused individually about the sequence of events on the day of the incident," said a senior police officer, who also quizzed the priest.

According to police sources, Narain is a native of Aonla area of Bareilly district. He moved to Budaun seven years ago and started living in the temple.

As per the police complaint, the woman went to the temple, located on the outskirts of her village, on Sunday afternoon and did not return.

Later, in the night, the priest and his two aides brought her body to her house in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and informed her family members that she fell into the dry well on the temple premises. They then left the place in a hurry.

The family members, however, informed police and the body was taken for a post-mortem examination on Monday evening. The post mortem report confirmed rape. The woman suffered a rib fracture and her left lung was also damaged due to use of heavy force, the post mortem report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh crimes against women gang rape cm yogi adityanath
app
Close
e-paper
Badaun rape case has invited widespread condemnation. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)
Badaun rape case has invited widespread condemnation. (Hindustan Times/representational photo)
lucknow news

Badaun gang rape: Accused priest sent to 10-day judicial custody

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • Priest Narain used to live in the temple premises, where the woman was gang raped and murdered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

After much fanfare, now govt tells HC: No decision yet on Film City’s location

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Four months after the Uttar Pradesh government released the blueprint for the proposed Film City over 1,000 acres along the Yamuna Expressway, it informed the Allahabad high court on Thursday that it had not yet decided on the project’s location
READ FULL STORY
Close
The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Representative image)
The film city project is planned to be one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government with an aim to develop Uttar Pradesh as an alternative to Bollywood based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.(Representative image)
lucknow news

‘No decision on film city location’: Uttar Pradesh govt tells HC

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The double-judge bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Saurabh Lavania on Thursday quashed the petition and allowed the petitioner to file the petition again, if required.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People protest against increasing incidents of rape and sexual assault in New Delhi in this file photo.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
People protest against increasing incidents of rape and sexual assault in New Delhi in this file photo.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

42-year-old man held for raping Dalit minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Amethi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 03:31 PM IST
An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times (Representative Image))
The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times (Representative Image))
lucknow news

UP: 5 dead, 7 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Bulandshahr

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | Bulandshahr
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:46 PM IST
According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor on Thursday night here following which four people died at night. Other seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDRF team conducts rescue operations after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, on January 3.(HT file)
NDRF team conducts rescue operations after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, on January 3.(HT file)
lucknow news

SP teams visit UP crematorium accident site, Badaun; demand CBI probe in both incidents

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:36 AM IST
On January 3, the roof of a crematorium in Ghaziabad collapsed, killing at least 25; the same evening, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Badaun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

UP: First phase of Covid vaccination to take place at 1,500 centres

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The health and family welfare department has also started preparations for the second dry run across UP on January 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)
lucknow news

‘Covid vaccine dry run exposed UP govt’s lack of preparedness,’ alleges SP chief Akhilesh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 08:45 AM IST
The former chief minister referred to the Varanasi incident wherein vaccine was reportedly transported on a bicycle and said such lapses put a question mark on the preparedness
READ FULL STORY
Close
The biennial election to the 12 legislative council seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.(PTI Photo)
The biennial election to the 12 legislative council seats of Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 28.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

BJP may win 10 UP legislative council seats out of the 12 going to polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The BJP state committee authorised the party’s state unit president to send the list of candidates to the central election committee for approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked three party members to get to the bottom of the Badaun gang-rape case.(PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked three party members to get to the bottom of the Badaun gang-rape case.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav sets up 3-member panel to ‘probe’ Badaun gang-rape and murder

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The 50-years-old woman was gang-raped and killed allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices on Sunday when she had gone to a temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The campaign is aimed at searching the countryside of the state of Uttar Pradesh for local faces with strong ground connect.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The campaign is aimed at searching the countryside of the state of Uttar Pradesh for local faces with strong ground connect.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

UP panchayat polls: BJP begins 10-day rural connect to find new, young faces

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The state BJP chief will be in Siddharthnagar on Friday, general secretary (organisation) will be in Kanpur (dehat) and Kanpur on Thursday. The party general secretaries will also tour different parts of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(HT Archive)
Representational image.(HT Archive)
lucknow news

PAC deployment, restricted entry at main Covid vaccine reserves in UP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:59 AM IST
At least 64 vaccination centres with 185 vaccination counters have been set up in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers conduct a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Health workers conduct a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath orders another dry run for Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:41 AM IST
He said that all the guidelines of the central government should be strictly followed during the vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four of Mukhtar Ansari ‘s aides have been killed in gang violence in the last four years, claimed police.(Hindustan Times)
Four of Mukhtar Ansari ‘s aides have been killed in gang violence in the last four years, claimed police.(Hindustan Times)
lucknow news

UP don Mukhtar Ansari’s alleged associate shot dead in a shootout

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Ajit Singh was a key witness in the murder of former MLA Simpu Singh and was believed to be a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari, said a police officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief medical officer of Badaun, Dr Yashpal Singh, said the woman died of trauma and excessive bleeding.
Chief medical officer of Badaun, Dr Yashpal Singh, said the woman died of trauma and excessive bleeding.
lucknow news

UP: Temple priest, aides charged with rape-murder of woman

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Lucknow, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Police arrested the two accomplices, Jai Pal alias Jaspal and Vedram Pal, under charges of gang rape and murder on Tuesday but the main accused, Satyaveer alias Satya Narayan , is still on the run, said Badaun special superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP