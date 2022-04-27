Bahraich DM shows how to create wealth from waste
Bahraich : District magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra has blazed a new trail, demonstrating how to create wealth from agricultural waste, so that stubble burning and other such harmful practices may be kicked.
Dr Chandra collected and sold dry leaves that fell from trees in his residence and district collectorate. He received a cheque of Rs. 9975 from a famous company which used the dry leaves for making biomass pellets. The DM said this income would be used for plantation and maintenance of trees.
This was the first time when a district magistrate took such an initiative to show farmers can improve their income using farm waste.
To note, earlier Dr Chandra made news after serving sugarcane juice on Holi to promote sugarcane farming in the terai belt along the Indo-Nepal border.
The DM said almost all trees shed dry leaves in summer, but burning such waste was detrimental to the environment. As a positive solution, he collected dry leaves from his residence and office as well as from the residence of Chief Development Officer (CDO) Kavita Meena and from the campus of deputy director agriculture office . To sell the collected leaves, he contacted Vipul Industries Private Limited which uses dry leaves for making pellets and supplies them to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).
It may be noted that as part of the Centre’s plan to check pollution caused by stubble burning, the state-run NTPC Ltd uses biomass pellets as fuel to generate electricity at its projects. These pellets are mixed with coal to generate electricity. To improve air quality, the NTPC ordered 9.3 lakh tonnes of biomass pellets for co-firing in 2021.
Ram Ratan Agarwal, managing director of Vipul Industries, who handed over a cheque of Rs. 9975 to the district magistrate of Bahraich, said the initiative would motivate other farmers of the district to increase their earnings by proper management of their agriculture wastes.
He said his company had paid Rs. 79 lakh for agriculture waste so far.
The DM appealed to all the farmers, gardeners and forest employees to not burn dry leaves/agriculture waste but to collect them and earn by proper waste management.
-
SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya
PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.
-
Dust storm triggers power outages in Gurugram
Gurugram: A squall on Monday night, which lasted for about an hour, caused power to be disrupted for several hours in the city, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said on Tuesday. Officials, however, did say that most of Sector 4 remained without power for at least 12 hours after an electricity pole was damaged due to strong winds causing disruption in distribution lines.
-
Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur
Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past. Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.
-
MSCB to offer loans to 250 Yerawada jail inmates
PUNE In a first in the country, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail wherein a total 250 prison inmates will get loans in the first phase after which the loan scheme will be extended to other prisons in the state. The programme will be held in Yerawada prison, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said.
-
Woman dies, 3 hurt as fire breaks out at scrapyard in IMT Manesar
A 48-year-old woman died while three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard, spanning across 30 acres adjoining a slum cluster, and gutted as many as 100 shanties near Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, on Monday night. Firefighting and rescue operations got over after 14 hours. C caught fire, in which 15 shanties and two vehicles were gutted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics