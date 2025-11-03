Bahraich’s Bharthapur: Boat tragedy, CM Yogi’s visit bring relocation plan out of limbo

Languishing for some time, a relocation plan for residents of Bharthapur in Bahraich district got going days after the October 29 boat tragedy as chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that all 118 families of the village, located deep inside the Katarniaghat reserve forest, will be settled within a month to a safer area in Mihinpurwa tehsil where a new colony will be established. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducting an aerial survey of Bharthapur village in Bahraich district. (HT PHOTO)

He made the announcement after conducting an aerial survey of Bharthapur and meeting the family members of the victims of the tragedy, which claimed nine lives when a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river.

Thirteen people were rescued, one body was found the same day, and eight others went missing. The chief minister confirmed that one more body was recovered on Sunday.

For decades, villagers in the flood-hit and forest-surrounded region have lived under difficult conditions.

Describing the tragedy as “deeply saddening,” Adityanath said that Bharthapur’s location within a reserved forest area had left its residents without access to permanent housing or basic civic amenities.

“The village is surrounded by dense forest and dangerous aquatic life, including crocodiles. It is unsafe for human habitation,” he said, emphasising the urgent need for relocation.

The chief minister said ₹21.75 crore has been approved for the complete resettlement of the affected families. Each household will receive ₹15 lakh financial aid in addition to the ₹4 lakh compensation already distributed to the victims’ families.

He directed the divisional commissioner, district magistrate and the chief development officer to ensure that suitable land is identified and allotted to all 118 families within one month.

If government land is not available, he said, the administration must request additional funds to build a housing colony in Mihinpurwa tehsil itself.

“The new colony will be named ‘Bharthapur Colony’ to honour the displaced residents,” the CM said. He also announced that each family will receive assistance for toilets, schools, and anganwadi centres, ensuring full integration into the mainstream.

He said the river is inhabited by dangerous aquatic wildlife, including crocodiles, which made rescue operations extremely difficult.

“When rescue teams tried to block the water using a barge, hundreds of crocodiles emerged, worsening the situation,” he said.

He praised the ongoing efforts of the NDRF, SDRF and all teams engaged in the rescue operation.

“After four days, the chances of survival are very slim, but the government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief,” he said.

He also said the rehabilitation plan is not just about relocation but about integrating the forest-dwelling community into mainstream life.

“These people have lived for generations amidst the dangers of wildlife and flooding. Now, arrangements are being made for them to move to safer places where all civic amenities—roads, education, healthcare, electricity—will be available,” he said.

He also said the entire land of Bharthapur village would be handed over to the forest department once relocation is complete, marking the end of human settlement in the high-risk forest area.