Bahuguna carved his path through struggles: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended a tribute at Yojana Bhawan to mark the death anniversary of former chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, on Monday, and offered floral tributes to Bahuguna’s statue. U.P chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes at the statue of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary at Yojna Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

Reflecting on his contributions, CM Yogi described Bahuguna as a senior politician and a dedicated freedom fighter who carved his path through relentless struggles. He highlighted Bahuguna’s unwavering commitment to democratic values, integrity, and transparency throughout his long political career.

CM Yogi noted that Bahuguna’s vision and action plan, implemented between 1973 and 1975 to drive Uttar Pradesh’s development, continues to serve as a guiding light. He also acknowledged Bahuguna’s significant contributions as a Union minister, where he shouldered various key responsibilities.

CM Yogi remarked that Prayagraj is a testament to Bahuguna’s dedication and ‘Karmasadhana, ‘ a symbol of his tireless efforts in advancing India’s freedom movement. “Although he passed away on March 17, 1989, his legacy endures, inspiring various facets of public life,” the CM said.

On this solemn occasion, CM Yogi extended his heartfelt tribute on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and its people, honouring the memory of the former chief minister and Union minister.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, legislative council members Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh were present.