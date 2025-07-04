Baikunth Dham in Lko to get makeover with more cremation platforms

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is set to renovate Baikunth Dham, a cremation ground near the 1090 crossing on the banks of the Gomti River, with plans to increase the number of cremation platforms from six to ten. The ₹10 crore project aims to ease congestion, improve accessibility for the elderly, and upgrade existing infrastructure while preserving the site’s heritage structures. Work to begin after DPR approval; LMC plans lift for elderly, heritage restoration, eco-friendly upgrades (Sourced)

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, and work will begin once it receives formal approval. The expansion is expected to reduce waiting time during peak hours and offer smoother last rites for families, officials said on Thursday.

Chief engineer (Civil) Mahesh Verma said the redevelopment will cover 4,000 square metres, focusing on improving accessibility and reducing operational bottlenecks. A key addition is the lift for senior citizens who currently face difficulty navigating the steep staircase to reach the lower-level platforms.

“We are now developing the section that was earlier left untouched due to accessibility issues. The lift will offer a much-needed relief for elderly visitors,” Verma said. “The number of cremation platforms will be increased from six to ten. The move is aimed at reducing waiting times during peak hours and ensuring a smoother experience for families.”

Earlier, LMC completed the first phase of work in an adjoining 3,000 sq ft area, which included building a prayer hall and installing a pollution-control cremation machine. This machine, capable of using 100 kg of wood or cow dung-based fuel, is said to reduce pollution by up to 90%, according to LMC officials. “The machine has not only reduced pollution but also eased the workload on ground staff,” an official said.

All traditional structures at Baikunth Dham, some of which are several decades old, will be preserved. “No heritage structure will be demolished. Instead, they will be restored to retain the site’s original identity,” Verma said.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar confirmed the project’s initiation, adding that the renovation is aimed at improving citizen services while maintaining cultural sensitivity.

“The goal is to modernise Baikunth Dham without compromising its heritage. The new platforms, added space, and accessibility upgrades will help provide dignified and environmentally responsible cremation services,” Kumar said.