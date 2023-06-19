Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ballia deaths due to heat wave or something else? What health officials say

Ballia deaths due to heat wave or something else? What health officials say

BySnehashish Roy
Jun 19, 2023 07:45 AM IST

The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital has been removed for informing wrong death tally.

As many as 57 people admitted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district hospital have reportedly died in four days amid sweltering heatwave in the state. Reports suggested that people have died due to heat stroke, however, the health officials are yet to rule out the actual cause of death.

Family members of patients admitted at a hospital due to heatwave conditions, in Ballia.(PTI)
Family members of patients admitted at a hospital due to heatwave conditions, in Ballia.(PTI)

Also read: Living in these 10 states? Expect no respite from heat for you

According to Ballia chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar, as quoted by news agency PTI, only two people have died due to heat stroke so far. The latest numbers are significantly lower than what chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Divakar Singh, who has now been removed from the Ballia district hospital, had informed earlier – around 20 patient died due to heat stroke till Friday. Dr SK Yadav has been given the charge of CMS.

What is the cause of recent deaths in Ballia? Find out what the health officials have to say:

  1. Dr Kumar said around 125 to 135 patients are being admitted to the hospital daily. "On June 15, as many as 154 patients were admitted to the district hospital, of which 23 patients died due to various reasons. While 20 patients died on June 16, 11 passed away on the following day. They were all aged above 60 years," he added.
  2. Nearly 400 patients were admitted to the district hospital from June 15 to June 17.
  3. The CMO also said that out of 54 deaths, 40% of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. Therefore, heat stroke as the cause of all deaths cannot be ruled out.
  4. However, a two-member committee of the health department from Lucknow has inspected the wards of the district hospital. The committee said severe heat as the main reason behind the rise in deaths of elderly patients.
  5. "The number of deaths are alarming but in most cases the deaths occurred within few hours after getting admitted to the hospital," Dr AK Singh, member of the committee, told as quoted by PTI.
  6. About eight deaths on an average are reported daily, according health officials.
  7. Most number of patients who died were from two blocks – Bansdih and Gadwar – of the district.
  8. The committee asked the health officials to test the drinking water in the area.
  9. Chest pain, irregular breathing and fever are the most common symptoms discovered in these patients, according to Dr Singh. "All aspects of these symptoms will be looked into and corroborated with necessary medical examination of body fluids," he added.
  10. Dr Singh said if the deaths took place due to heatwave, other districts would have reported similar deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
uttar pradesh heat stroke heat wave + 1 more
uttar pradesh heat stroke heat wave
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out