Balrampur murder: HC Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected bail application of former MP from Balrampur district Rizwan Zaheer who was allegedly involved in murder of his political rival Firoz Ahmad alias Pappu in January this year.
A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on July 7 observed: “It is not in dispute that the deceased (Firoz Ahmad) was trying to get ticket from Samajwadi Party for assembly elections of 2022 from Tulsipur Constituency.”
“The accused-applicant (Rizwan Zaheer) was trying to get ticket from the same constituency from the Samajwadi Party for his daughter, co-accused, Zeba Rizwan. The role of accused-applicant has come to light during the course of investigation and the charge sheet has been filed against him and other co-accused,” the court said.
“As per the prosecution story, the accused-applicant is the prime architect of the offence to remove his political opponent from the scene. He is a “bahubali” with long record of heinous offences registered against him,” the court added.
“Considering heinousness of the crime, impact on the society, influence and might of the present accused-applicant, his past record of heinous offences and without commenting on the merits of the case, this court does not find that it is a fit case to enlarge the accused-applicant on bail at this stage,” the court observed. “The bail application is accordingly rejected,” the court said.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had granted bail to Zeba Rizwan, who was also arrested in this case, in May this year. Firoz Ahmad, former nagar panchayat chairman, Balrampur, was murdered on January 4, 2022 in Balrampur. In the murder case, cops had named three main accused, including Rizwan Zaheer, his daughter Zeba Rizwan and son-in-law Rameez Khan.
-
Ludhiana | Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner
A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk's live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”. The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused's father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses.
-
Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah
A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony. For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed.
-
MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana
Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar. Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.
-
Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad
The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said the minister for fisheries development, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, in a press conference on Friday. He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development. Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched
-
Ludhiana | 110 farmers take part in PAU Kisan Club’s training camp
The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University organised a monthly training camp for the members of PAU Kisan club. As many as 110 farmers participated in the camp. A team of experts, including senior extension specialist (plant pathology) Amarjit Singh, entomology expert Yuvraj Pandha and pulses expert Harpreet Kaur, explained diseases and insect-pest management in kharif crops with focus on their symptoms, identification and control measures.
