Bangladeshi woman married to UP man detained for illegal stay in Barabanki

LUCKNOW Her marriage was fixed in Dubai (UAE), solemnized in Bangladesh but she settled in India. A unique case of an Indian-Bangladeshi couple surfaced in UP’s Barabanki where a Bangladeshi woman was found staying illegally in Hasanpur Tanda village after her tourist visa expired in January 2024. This came to fore during the ongoing identification drive launched by the UP Police and other security agencies to identify Bangladesh and Rohingya illegal immigrants staying in the state. (Pic for representation)

The woman, Asmaul Khan, 27, who came to India on a tourist visa in August 2023 and got married to a local, was detained by the police on Tuesday. A resident of Comilla district of southeastern Bangladesh, rhe woman was questioned by Intelligence Bureau and Local Intelligence Unit sleuths, said Jagat Ram Kannaujiya, Barabanki’s Fatehpur circle officer.

Asmaul’s visa expired in January 2024, but she continued to stay illegally in Hasanpur Tanda village of Fatehpur as wife of Mohd Salman of the same village. She also gave birth to a daughter who is 10 months old.

“We are seeking further direction from senior authorities concerned in the case,” he emphasized.

Another Barabanki police official informed that Mohd Salman, currently in Dubai, became friends with a Bangladeshi national there, who later arranged his sister Asmaul’s marriage with Salman. Two years ago, he married Asmaul in Bangladesh and brought her to India on a six-month tourist visa.

The couple reportedly solemnized their marriage again on August 29, 2023, in India, however, her visa expired in January 2024. On January 12, 2025, Salman returned to Dubai for work, leaving Asmaul with her mother-in-law.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found about the woman. The local village head recently came to know about the Bangladeshi woman when her in-laws approached him to make her Aadhaar card. The village head informed the police as he was aware about the state government’s directives to identify illegal immigrants staying in UP, said inspector of Fatehpur police station DK Singh.

Salman had initially tried to make the Aadhaar card of his daughter, for which Aadhaar card of his wife was sought. After this, he dropped the plan, but his family tried to get Asmaul’s identity proof made during which things were detected.

“The woman and her daughter have been put up at the One Stop Centre and her in-laws asked to approach authorities concerned to extend her visa. Her identity and other details have been added to the list of illegal immigrants and she will be under vigilance,” said the officer.