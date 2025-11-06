Bank manager turns fraudster: 20 cr cyber racket busted in Lko

A deputy branch manager of a private bank and two associates have been arrested for allegedly running a nationwide cyber fraud network that siphoned off nearly ₹20 crore through fake companies and layered bank accounts, police said. The accused including bank manager of the private bank was arrested along with accomplices (HT Photo)

“The accused were identified as Uttam Kumar Biswas, Rajiv Biswas and Umakant,” said DCP crime Kamlesh Dixit holding a press conference on Thursday.

“There are three key members in this cyber fraud syndicate including branch manager Uttam Kumar Biswas, 44, Rajiv Biswas, 28 and Umakant, 33. Uttam lives on Kursi Road and works as deputy branch manager of a private bank. He is the mastermind of the entire operation. The gang was operating under his supervision.” Dixit further added that around 50 complaints related to the gang have been registered on the NCRP portal, while FIRs have been lodged in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Gurugram, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Police seized ₹30,000, 5 mobile phones, 6 ATM cards and 2 Aadhaar cards, 1 PAN card from accused

How the gang functioned

According to cyber police station in-charge, Brijesh Kumar Yadav, fake firms were created under names like Aakash Real Estate & Developers Pvt Ltd and Sunrise Solutions Pvt Ltd. Corporate bank accounts were opened with the help of the bank manager. Money received from online gaming scams and fraud calls was deposited into these accounts. Cash was withdrawn via ATMs, transferred to multiple accounts to hide its origin (layering), and later converted into gold, land and property. The bank manager received 10–20% commission, sometimes through Google Pay, sometimes in cash,” said the SHO.

“So far, transactions worth nearly ₹20 crore have been traced in accounts linked to Uttam. After forming a company, he opened a corporate account and even purchased land in his wife’s name. All financial trails, where the money went, which states or countries it reached are being investigated,” said Dixit.

The accused themselves had suffered major losses before entering the fraud network. Umakant admitted that he lost ₹80 lakh in speculative activities while Uttam was under a ₹40 lakh personal debt.