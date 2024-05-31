Banker from Haryana found dead in Lucknow hotel

A banker from Haryana was found dead in a hotel room, situated on Faizabad Road, under the Ghazipur police station, on Friday morning. For representation only (HT Photo)

The man was identified as Naveen Kumar, 31, a bank probationary officer and a resident of Ambala, Haryana, who had come to Lucknow on May 26 with colleagues. They were here for a bank training course in Lucknow and since then they were staying in the hotel near Sushma Hospital on Faizabad Road. Kumar had put up in room no 210, a police release read.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the deceased’s colleagues, Naveen had cervical issues and on Thursday night due to a worsening of his situation, he had bought medicines from a chemist from a nearby private hospital, and then everyone went back to their respective rooms.

“According to the colleagues, Naveen locked the door from inside and went to sleep. In the morning, when he did not open the door for a long time, a staff from the hotel opened the door and Naveen was found dead on his bed,” the police release read. According to the police, there were no marks of injury on the body.