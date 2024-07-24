Banthra Murder case: SHO also removed, ACP to investigate case

LUCKNOW: A day after three cops posted at Banthra police station were suspended on Tuesday for negligence in their duty, the station house officer was sent to lines on Wednesday, Lucknow police said in a press note. A 20-year-old youth was beaten to death by a rival group allegedly over a dispute regarding the restoration of electricity supply in his area in Banthra on Monday. (Sourced)

As per the press note, Banthra SHO Hemant Rawat was sent to lines, and Ram Singh was given the new charge of Banthra police station on Wednesday.

“Joint commissioner of police, crime and headquarters, on July 21, taking cognizance of the laxity and negligence in the work of the government in a serious matter like an argument and fight between two parties regarding getting electricity repaired in Banthara town under Banthara police station area, the then inspector-in-charge Hemant Kumar Rawat was suspended with immediate effect,” read Lucknow police press note.

“Assistant police commissioner Gosaiganj has been directed to investigate the entire incident,” it further read.

A 20-year-old youth was beaten to death by a rival group allegedly over a dispute regarding the restoration of electricity supply in his area in Banthra on Monday. After the incident, the family protested with the body of the deceased, Hritihk Pandey, and accused the police of gross negligence. Earlier on Tuesday, the three cops who were suspended included sub-inspectors Subhash Yadav, Susheel Yadav, and constable Yatindra Singh.

DCP, South, Tej Swaroop Singh, confirmed the suspensions and added that teams have been formed to nab the accused, who are currently on the run and have switched off their phones.

No arrests even after 72 hours

Seventy-two hours after the murder. the accused have been at large since the incident occurred on Sunday night. The FIR names five individuals—Avnish, Himanshu Singh, Priyanshu, Pratyush, and Sani Singh—along with ten unidentified others. Despite initiating a manhunt, the police have not made any arrests so far.

Police help accused escape?

Police sources said that as soon as they got to know about the death of the property dealer, the entire family and associates of the accused fled. The sources added that even after getting to know about the dispute, the police personnel posted at the police station on Sunday night disappeared by making excuses. Among those suspended, inspector Subhash Yadav, upon learning about the incident, left without permission, making an excuse of court duty while he was at his home. On the other hand, constable Yatendra was in constant touch with the accused. Even sub-inspector Sushil Yadav did not pay any heed to the victim’s family.