Bapu’s life paves way for world peace: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) at his statue at General Post Office (GPO) in the state capital on his 77th death anniversary. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“On the death anniversary of the great leader of the freedom movement, ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, I pay my heartfelt tribute. Bapu’s teachings and his life of sacrifice continue to pave the way for world peace. Let us all pledge to build a ‘New India—Developed India’ by following the path of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance as shown by Bapu,” the CM Yogi wrote on his official X handle.

On the occasion, a group of children sang devotional songs such as ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan To’. After the programme, the CM also took a photograph with the children.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Rajeshwar Singh, Amresh Kumar, and MLC Lalji Prasad Nirmal also offered floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue during the event.

CM visits Shaheed Smarak

The CM also visited the Shaheed Smarak on the Gomti banks to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. There, he paid tribute to martyrs of the freedom struggle and lighted lamps in the river to pray for national unity and peace.

A special bhajan evening was organised on the occasion where devotional songs were presented. Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad and mayor Sushma Kharkwal were prominent among those present there.