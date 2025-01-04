Bareilly: Farmer dies in bee attack at Nawabganj Tehsil

A 60-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a swarm of bees at the Nawabganj Tehsil premises in Bareilly on Saturday. The farmer, identified as Suresh Chand, was returning after collecting his farmer ID card when he was fatally injured in the incident, according to police officials. Beehive on a ‘Peepal’ tree inside Nawabganj police station adjoining to the tehsil premises (Sourced)

Suresh Chand was rushed to the local community health centre before being shifted to a private hospital in Bareilly, where he succumbed to his injuries. His family took his body home and, as of now, has not filed any complaint with the police.

The Nawabganj Tehsil premises has seen a rise in bee attacks recently, with several visitors being injured over the past week. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ajay Kumar Upadhyaya confirmed that he had written to the local municipal corporation, requesting the removal of a beehive on a Peepal tree near the adjoining police station, but no action has been taken.

“The presence of the beehive has been causing inconvenience to visitors. I’ve informed the municipal authorities to remove it, but the issue remains unresolved,” Upadhyaya said.

“The administration is responsible for the farmer’s death. Several people have been attacked by bees in the past ten days, yet nothing was done to remove the beehive,” said Anoop Kumar, a local resident.

He pointed out that one Lakhan Singh from Kumaharan village was attacked by bees two days ago, while local trader Ashish Gupta was also stung on December 27. Following the incident, Gupta wrote to the Nawabganj police station and municipal council, urging them to remove the beehive. However, no action was taken.

Series of fatal bee attacks in U.P.

On April 7, 2024, a 65-year-old man, Ratil Pal, died after a bee attack in Raebareli district, marking the second fatality in a month. Earlier, on March 6, Govinda, 65, lost her life in a similar incident in Tisa Khanapur village when bees attacked her and her husband while guarding their crop.

In another incident on December 8, 2023, six labourers were seriously injured in Barabanki district when bees attacked them during a boundary wall construction. The beehive was reportedly disturbed by children throwing stones.