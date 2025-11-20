Bareilly to celebrate ‘cultural renaissance’ with first-ever Nath Nagri Mahotsav

Bareilly is set to witness cultural celebrations as the district prepares to host the first-ever ‘Nath Nagri Bareilly Mahotsav’ later this year. The proposal, presented by district magistrate Avinash Singh during a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday, has received formal approval. Officials and cultural experts called the proposed event a moment of “cultural renaissance” for the city. The detailed schedule will be released after formal approval from the Chief Minister’s Office. (For representation)

Singh said that the festival would not only provide a platform for local artists and cultural practitioners but also help the city secure international recognition. Preparations are already underway, and the event is expected to be held in the last week of November or the first week of December. The detailed schedule will be released after formal approval from the Chief Minister’s Office, he added.

The festival will showcase Bareilly’s heritage and celebrate the rich cultural, historical and literary legacy of the broader Panchal region. Known during the Mahabharata period as a prominent centre of education, warfare, art and culture, Panchal holds special significance as the maternal home of Draupadi. Theme-based exhibitions, dance dramas, storytelling sessions, folk music performances and a dedicated food festival will bring these ancient traditions alive for visitors, officials said.

A key highlight will be the government’s ambitious plan to develop a grand ‘Nath Nagri Corridor’ in Bareilly. The proposed corridor will link several significant temples, including Baba Trivati Nath, Alakhnath, Madheenath, Bankhandi Nath, Tapeshwarnath, Pashupatinath and Dhoopeshwarnath, positioning Bareilly as a major religious tourism hub. During the festival, visitors will be able to see concept presentations, architectural models and virtual displays illustrating the envisioned corridor and its potential to boost regional tourism, officials said.

According to officials, Bareilly’s identity, often associated with zari-zardozi craftsmanship and Sufi traditions, will gain a new dimension through the event which aims to foreground the city’s ancient Nath tradition, its Ramayana-era references and the historic legacy of Panchal, weaving them into a vibrant cultural narrative.

Organisers said the Mahotsav would feature a wide range of activities, including folk dance and music performances, special sessions on the Nath tradition, storytelling, literary discussions and competitions for youth.