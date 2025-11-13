Bareilly violence: Police tighten crackdown, 4 key accused still absconding

In a renewed crackdown following the September 26 violence in Bareilly, police have stepped up action against those allegedly involved, expanding the scope of investigations and tightening the legal noose around key suspects. Of the seven men carrying a ₹15,000 reward each, four continue to evade arrest as fresh FIRs and court proceedings intensify against them. Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said several accused, including wedding hall operators and aides of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, are allegedly trying to influence the process to evade arrest or weaken the charges. Many of them face multiple cases, reducing their chances of getting bail.

According to police records, Sajid Saklaini of Rohli Tola, initially named in two cases, has now been booked in ten. Afzal Beg of Malukpur faces eight, while Nayab alias Nimma of Chak Mahmood is named in nine. Bablu Khan has been booked in two cases. Another accused, Nadeem, earlier named in two FIRs, now faces nine more, while Adnan Saklaini has been booked in two.

Of the seven men with rewards on their heads, Afzal Beg has surrendered and been sent to jail. Bablu Khan and Nadeem have obtained stay orders from the Allahabad high court against their arrests. The remaining four, Sajid Saklaini, Altamash Raza, Nayab alias Nimma, and Adnan Saklaini, continue to evade arrest.

Police have moved the court seeking non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against them. “We have requested NBWs for the absconding accused. The proposal to increase the reward amount is also under consideration,” said SP City Manush Parikh, adding, “No innocent person will be arrested, but no guilty person will be spared.”

Meanwhile, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, one of the key accused in the case, appeared virtually before the local court on Tuesday from Fatehgarh Jail, where he is currently lodged. The court extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

Police opposed his bail plea, arguing that his release could hamper the ongoing investigation. His counsel, however, termed the allegations baseless and sought bail, citing the Maulana’s age and health issues. The court rejected the plea, observing that releasing him at this stage could affect the probe.