Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bareilly’s Ram Barat drenches city in Mahakumbh colours

ByDeepak Lavania, Bareilly
Mar 13, 2025 08:13 PM IST

This year’s Ram Barat introduced a special feature — sacred water from the Mahakumbh mixed with colours was sprinkled during the procession, adding a spiritual touch to the Holi revelry.

Bareilly’s Ram Barat procession took on a colourful twist this year as sacred water from the Mahakumbh, mixed with vibrant colours, was sprinkled along the route, drenching the city in the festive spirit of Holi. The 164-year-old tradition saw thousands of devotees joining the grand celebration, combining religious fervour with the joy of Holi.

The festivities began on Thursday at 10 am at the Nrisimha Temple in Bamanpuri (Sourced)
The festivities began on Thursday at 10 am at the Nrisimha Temple in Bamanpuri, where prayers and rituals were conducted before a grand chariot carrying idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman set out on its journey. The wooden chariot, over 150 years old, was adorned with intricate decorations, adding charm to the occasion. As it moved through the streets, residents joined as enthusiastic ‘baraatis,’ dancing, playing with colours, and showering flowers along the way.

This year’s Ram Barat introduced a special feature — sacred water from the Mahakumbh mixed with colours was sprinkled during the procession, adding a spiritual touch to the Holi revelry. Participants carrying the mixture danced through the streets, leaving vibrant hues in their wake.

To manage the large crowd, extensive security arrangements were made.

