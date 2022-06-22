Barrier-fee special stadium for divyangs inaugurated at rehab university in Lucknow
A barrier-free special stadium for physically challenged people (divyangjan) was inaugurated at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University here on Wednesday.
“The stadium has been established with a view to reduce the gap between general and handicapped people and also to prepare players of national and international level,” said Narendra Kashyap, minister, department of empowerment of persons with disabilities, UP government while speaking as chief guest.
Vice chancellor prof Rana Krishna Pal Singh said the special stadium was established for divyangjan in the university to provide them with opportunities so they may take part in Paralympics sports.
“Keeping in view the all-round development of the physically challenged students, they should be given maximum opportunities to make a career in sports too. The objective is to advance various Paralympic sports along with education,” the VC said.
He further said, “Different types of Paralympic sports activities have been designed for differently abled students. With this, differently abled people will get recognition in sports competitions held at national level and in a way this unique stadium will also get recognition.”
Registrar of the university Amit Singh said the stadium was built at a cost of ₹54.56 crore and various sports facilities like archery, athletics, badminton, cycling, power lifting, suiting para-sports, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair curling especially for visually impaired will be provided to students.
He said special emphasis will be given towards the maintenance of the stadium and trainers of different sports will be hired.
The special stadium is equipped with various types of modern equipment /facilities for the differently abled.
On the occasion, UP State Level Para Badminton and cricket championship for visually impaired was also held.
