Barsana’s Lathmar Holi: ‘Shield’ (ing) tradition as revellers ‘stick’ to fervour

A day after U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised rich tradition of Holi in Braj, the focus was on Rangeeli Gali of Barsana in Mathura district on Saturday when lathi-clad women from the town came down on men from nearby Nandgaon village on the occasion of famed Lathmar Holi. At Barsana, Holi revellers from Nandgaon sang and danced on Holi songs as women dressed as Gopi wielded ‘lathi’ amidst chants of ‘Radha Rani Ki Jai’. (Sourced)

Headgear protected ‘huriyare’ (Holi revellers) reached the town and faced the lathi-wielding ‘gopi’ (friends of Radha) amidst colour riot and Holi songs to celebrate this unique tradition of Braj. While the rest of India is awaiting Holi that will be celebrated on March 14, festivities are in full swing in twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan.

The fervour reached its zenith on Friday when the CM attended Laddoo-maar Holi. Momentum was set and it was festivity all around in Barsana town on Saturday for Lathmar Holi.

“Forty-day festivities of Holi begin on ‘Basant Panchami’. Temples and houses witness ‘Holi gayan’ (singing Holi songs) and initially it is Holi with ‘gulal’ (colour powder), which transforms into celebrations with coloured water after ‘Rangbharni Ekadashi’,” says Padma Shri Mohan Swaroop Bhatia, a Braj literature expert.

At Barsana, Holi revellers from Nandgaon sang and danced on Holi songs as women dressed as Gopi wielded ‘lathi’ amidst chants of ‘Radha Rani Ki Jai’ during the day. The day began with men from Nandgaon reaching ‘Priya Kund’ in Barsana and were welcomed by residents of Barsana.

Sounds of baton falling on ‘dhal’ (shield) filled locations of Phool Gali, Sudama Bagh, Radha Bagh Marg besides Rangeeli Gali. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were made for the occasion as lakhs of devotees turned up for these two days. Besides police, PAC personnel were also deployed. CCTV cameras and drones were also used in Barsana. There were separate entry and exit and holding areas were created to control the crowd.