BBAU Lucknow: A campus where debate shapes voting choices

Unlike the other universities and college campuses of Lucknow, the BBAU campus stands out in levels of political awareness of its students. The campus charged with socio-political debate has on some occasions also seen tense moments of confrontation between student groups affiliated to diverse political spectrum ranging from the Left to Right. Students discuss elections at a tea stall near the campus (HT Photo)

Out of an estimated 4,000 number of students here, around 50% are from SC-ST category. Established in 1996, a research driven university, BBAU had opened up admissions to undergraduate courses only in 2013.

Naturally in the election season, for many students of BBAU voting choices is also a lot about bigger political issues, ranging from the ongoing debate over the Constitution, reservation, Caste census and Hindutva politics. HT recently visited BBAU to gauge the mood there.

Meetings inside the campus are restricted so catching up with the students was possible at a tea stall outside the University. Those present looked concerned over issues of fee hike and employment concerns.

“For many of us, we are the first generation in our family to get a college education. At the rate that universities are being corporatised, it is quite likely that we might be the last,” said Shashank, 23, an MA Hindi Literature student at BBAU.

He further adds that there was no real debate or discussion on the New Education Policy of 2020, before it got implemented.

Shubhradeep Sur, 21, and also an MA student, opined that there was a concerted effort to depoliticise students on the campus, while Yash Raj, 24, complained that even some basic needs like water coolers on the campus, and women’s safety concerns, require repeated letters from the students for the administration to take note, sometimes to no avail. “You need to have some privilege to be able to practise student politics in this university,” Sur added.

Vikrant Singh, another MA student, shared the concern that there are no contenders who can sympathise with issues of students and young voters. “There are no youth candidates really, who will take up our issues in Parliament,” and added, “I will cast my vote, but at this point I feel it might be too late to influence any kind of result.”

Abdul Wahab, another PG student, sounded concerned over what he described as increasing communal politics. He says the heat is even felt inside the educational campuses. For him fighting communal politics is a big reason to vote.

Nandana UM, an MSc student and a member of the SFI (Students’ Federation of India) says women’s safety is still a big issue in society. She feels that the present-day political discourse centered around a caste and communal narrative, further sidelines issues of gender.

While the students do acknowledge a growing aptitude towards politics, and engagement of students in the elections on the campus, they also raise a slew of grievances that remain unaddressed.

Shashank, of the All-India Students’ Association pointed to the polling percentages this election season, and people’s aversion to casting a vote as an indication of possible loss of faith in the electoral process.

Apurva Singh, 27, who is a member of the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), and is doing her master’s in library sciences, said that while the current administration has brought much progress in the education sphere, higher education requires more attention. “With the rising number of graduating students, the number of employment opportunities being generated are not nearly enough,” she said. “And the government ought to pay attention to this. Yes, we can see the progress in our constituency here in Sarojini Nagar, but the work needs to be speedier,” she said.

As for the allegations of minority politics being suppressed, Singh disagreed with the premise, saying that “We in the ABVP are doing our best to keep the campus and association inclusive and fully representative of the campus.” She points out that the last two secretaries of the ABVP were from SC communities. “You will get the same response if you speak to some other (general category) students on the campus.”