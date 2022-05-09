BBAU student alleges ragging, files complaint
A BCom first year student at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor’s office and also on UGC’s anti-ragging portal.
The victim Nishant Kumar alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed the ragging.
Nishant alleged that the incident took place at around 12 noon on Monday when he was sitting in his class. Some senior students entered the classroom and started ragging on the pretext of introduction.
“A group of senior students entered our class and beat me for refusing to give an introduction. No action was taken by the head of the department on my complaint,” Nishant said.
The complainant alleged that he then went to the proctor’s office which also refused to hear his complaint. Nishant said he finally went to the Ambedkar Bhawan and lodged a complaint in the office of vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh. The student said he also filed a complaint with the ministry of education and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office.
Proctor BB Malik confirmed that the complaint was filed and action has been initiated. “I asked the victim to give the complaint in writing. I have called up the dean’s office to look into the matter and get it resolved.”
-
Over 1,300 kg silver, ₹56 lakh in cash seized in Dungarpur
Police have seized 1,321 kg of silver and other jewellery items along with ₹56 lakh in cash from Dungarpur district, officials said Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Ahmedabad from Agra on Sunday night and recovered silver bricks and gold ornaments during the search, they said. The consignment was loaded in Agra and had to be delivered at different locations, DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said.
-
BMC conducts pre-monsoon mass drives to destroy mosquito breeding spots
Mumbai Ahead of the monsoon, the civic body has started their special aedes aegypti mosquito survey, in which the pesticide department conducts mass drives to destroy breeding spots. “The mass drive is targeted at the chronic dengue spots in every ward of the city,” said Mumbai's insecticide officer Dr Rajan Naringrekar. The stages of life of the aedes aegypti mosquito include egg, larva, pupa and adult. The mass drive is conducted every fortnight.
-
Acid thrown on couple in UP over sexual harassment case of daughter: Police
Five people here allegedly threw acid on a teenage girl's parents to pressure them to withdraw a case lodged for their daughter's sexual harassment, police said on Monday. In a bid to pressure them for the withdrawal of the case, the five people threw acid on Nanhe Lal (42) and his wife Lakhmi (40), who were sleeping in their house at Agyari village in the Gajraula area on Sunday. Police have arrested three of them.
-
How was photography allowed in Rana’s MRI room, questions Sena
Mumbai A Shiv Sena delegation, led by the member of legislative council Manisha Kayande, reached Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and questioned the hospital management that how was Amravati MP Navneet Rana photographed during her MRI. After her bail on May 4, Rana went to Lilavati Hospital as she reportedly had spondylitis. Kayande, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, Yuva Sena functionary Rahul Kanal, and Sena corporator Anil Kokil were part of the delegation.
-
AMU prof accused of dowry, triple talaq; wife files police complaint
A case has been registered against assistant professor at Aligarh Muslim University for dowry harassment and for pronouncing 'triple talaq' on road. The assistant professor in AMU's computer engineering department, Asad Mohammad Khan wife Farheen, stated in her complaint that when got married to AMU assistant professor on November 9, 2021, she was assured by her husband and in-laws that she would be allowed to pursue her M Tech. Quarsi police station incharge Vijay Singh informed that matter is under investigation.
