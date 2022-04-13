BBAU students protest building gaushala on campus
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow’s proposal to set up gaushala (dairy) on the campus has not gone down well with the students, who want the proposal to be scrapped.
Around an acre of land has been allotted for establishing the gaushala between the university health centre and the pond, according to an official document of BBAU in February this year.
Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) of the BBAU unit are angry with the whole idea of gaushala on the campus. “Students need prayogshala (labs) and not gaushala (cowshed) on the campus,” said one of the students, who want the proposal to be scrapped.
Abdul Wahab, undergraduate student and vice-president of SFI, said the present university administration is trying to promote right-wing ideologies on campus rather than taking up the issues of the students.
“SFI believes that by establishing a gaushala, the university will only push ideas of the right-wing party. This will only create a rift between students of different organisations, and such things are against Ambedkar’s ideas,” Wahab said. He added the university should improve labs and canteens rather than establish gaushala.
BBAU’s SFI unit was also served a show-cause notice by the varsity authorities for raising this issue, Wahab said.
Basant Kanaujiya, who is pursuing PhD in history, said, “The university should rather strengthen infrastructure.”
However, BBAU vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh said it was just a proposal.
“This was just a proposal. There has been no progress in it till now. There are too many stray cattle inside the campus. They destroy our lawns and garden. Hence, we thought to propose the UP government to help us establish a gaushala on campus,” the V-C added.
University spokesperson Rachna Gangwar too denied any project of gaushala taking off on the campus.
Dissatisfied Congress' MLAs to hold confidential meeting in Dehradun
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon. Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments. Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time.
Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000. In a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu's FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday. Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run 'Dastak' campaign from April 15 to 30. “The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
