Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Be ready for a movement, Tikait tells farmers

Be ready for a movement, Tikait tells farmers

lucknow news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 06:04 PM IST
At ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ panchayat, BKU leader accuses the BJP government of not fulfilling its poll promise to provide free electricity to farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT Photo)
ByS Raju

MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday targeted the BJP government and exhorted farmers to be united and be ready for a movement, if they wanted to protect their lives and land.

He accused the government of not fulfilling its poll promise to provide free electricity to farmers besides raising the issue of rising power tariff and erratic supply in villages.

Tikait was addressing the first ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ panchayat in Bitawda village in Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana area on Tuesday on the call of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which has planned a series of similar panchayats in the region in days to come.

A huge crowd gathered at the panchayat, where Tikait also raised questions over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services.

The BKU leader alleged that the BJP government had exploited farmers and also raised the issue of non-payment of cane dues by sugar mills. “The mills are not making payment of dues, which has worsened the financial condition of farmers,” said Tikait who threatened to dump sugarcane at the office of district magistrate in the coming crushing season and receive payment from there.

Tikait said farmers, poor and labourers were going through a tough time. “They have multiple problems, which need to be addressed but the government is ignorant towards them,” he added.

BKU’s Budhana tehsil president Anuj Baliyan and block president Sanjeev Panwar also described the BJP government “anti-farmer” and advocated for the unity of farmers, poor and labourers to fight against “anti-people policies of the government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir (pic for representation)

    Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir

    Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.

  • Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki (pic for representation)

    Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect

    Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.

  • In Rajasthan, all government and private schools will organise an event on August 12 at 10.15 am . (ANI)

    10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official

    Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • Sources in the party say that Ashish Shelar was also considered for the post of the state unit chief but the central leadership wants him to be the city unit chief given how crucial BMC is to the party at this stage (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election

    BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.

  • According to the police, the 25-year-old was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case. (Getty Images)

    Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel

    A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out