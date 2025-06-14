Be safe than ‘shocked’: Protect appliances from voltage surge

LUCKNOW As Lucknow reels under intense heat and humidity, an unexpected danger lurks within homes — electrical issues arising from voltage fluctuations. From air conditioners running round the clock to refrigerators pushed beyond their limits and inverters charging in overdrive, electrical equipment is under immense stress. The result: circuit overloads, cable meltdowns, voltage fluctuation and full-blown electrical fires. Officials have raised a red flag over a surge in household fires, not from cooking gas leaks or carelessness, but from electrical equipment silently overheating and triggering disasters. (Pic for representation)

Officials have raised a red flag over a surge in household fires, not from cooking gas leaks or carelessness, but from electrical equipment silently overheating and triggering disasters, especially in case of high voltage supply or voltage fluctuation.

In the past month, more than 100 fire-related incidents have been reported from Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar and other parts of Lucknow. Fire teams were dispatched to homes filled with smoke, many of which were identified with faulty wiring, outdated sockets or appliances that overheated during voltage surge.

“People don’t realize how much pressure they’re putting on their home wiring. Most of these fires aren’t due to open flames or gas leaks — they’re caused by silent electrical failures, some of them during voltage spikes,” said a senior fire department official.

Older homes without modern wiring upgrades are especially vulnerable, officials warned.

“Appliances like ACs, refrigerators and washing machines demand heavy power, and most homes aren’t equipped to handle that load,” said chief fire officer Ankush Mittal. “But regular checks, smart usage and proper ventilation can significantly reduce the risk.”

Mittal also stressed that power surges, common after outages, can instantly damage plugged-in devices and potentially spark fires. “Always unplug high-power appliances during power cuts and wait for stable supply before turning them back on,” he advised.

Experts point out that while cities have expanded rapidly, electrical systems inside homes haven’t kept pace. “The demands of modern appliances far exceed the capacity of wiring designed a decade ago, Be smart, not sorry — let your appliances rest during power cuts, put them off, if you expect high voltage supply,” said Satnam Singh, patron of Junior Engineers’ Association of UPPCL and independent power consultant.

SAFETY GUIDELINES

DOs

*Ensure Proper Ventilation: Allow space around appliances like AC compressors and fridge backs.

*Clean Frequently: Dust buildup can cause overheating.

*Unplug unused devices: Especially overnight or during storms.

*Install surge protectors: These can shield against sudden voltage spikes.

*Inspect wiring: Replace frayed or discolored cords immediately.

*Time appliance use: Run heavy appliances during cooler, low-load hours.

DON’Ts

*Avoid overloading power strips.

*Never use extension cords for high-power devices like ACs or heaters.

*Don’t hide wires under carpets.

*Don’t place electronics directly on inverters or UPS units.

*Don’t ignore burning smells, buzzing outlets, or flickering lights—treat these as emergencies.