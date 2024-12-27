Be wary of rising political attack on Sanatan culture: Mukhtar Abbas

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Friday warned against a “syndicate” subverting the ‘Sanatan sanskar and culture’. He said Sanatan culture in the country was facing a political attack against which all should be cautious. BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Dec 27. (HT photo)

Under PM Narendra Modi, Indian culture was getting stronger on the world stage and the entire world was seeing Modi in the role of a troubleshooter, the former Union minister said.

“However, the opposition parties are not able to digest these things owing to which they are creating an atmosphere against Sanatan culture, but they will not succeed in their plans,” Naqvi said while talking to media persons at the Circuit House during his three-day visit to Prayagraj.

Naqvi said that criminal, communal and cruel marks left by some foreign invaders could be removed only through mutual communication and not communal conflict.

He said PM Narendra Modi had demolished the deceit of communal polarisation with the commitment to embrace empowerment. The PM also strengthened the pride of India even amid the turmoil across the world.

Those who were trying to tarnish India’s image have been defeated. Every citizen of India felt proud that the entire world was looking at PM Modi as a trouble-shooter during global crisis, the BJP leader added.

Lashing out at those who raised questions on action taken by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath against criminals, Naqvi said the Yogi government was committed to security and harmony of the society through putting a check on anti-social elements.

While taking pot shots at Congress and other opposition parties, Naqvi said the dynasty was trying to hijack parliamentary and constitutional dignity by displaying designer demonstrations, wearing blue veil and carrying bags with names of ‘Palestine’ and ‘Bangladesh’.