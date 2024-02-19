‘Be wary of rumours’: Mayawati reiterates BSP’s plan to go solo in Lok Sabha polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday dismissed rumours of her party forming an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that such things are testament to the fact that some parties will struggle in the elections without the BSP. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow last month. (ANI File Photo)

Stating that the welfare of people is paramount for her, Mayawati said in a series of posts on social media platform X that people should be wary of such rumours.

“Despite the BSP’s repeated declarations that it will not forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rumours about an alliance are being spread every day. This proves that without the BSP, some parties are not going to fare well,” she said.

Her comments have come in the backdrop of statements by Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge and party general secretary Avinash Pande mentioning on Sunday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) wanted the BSP to join the bloc.

Pande said that the INDIA bloc’s doors are “always open” for the BSP and it is up to Mayawati to decide if she wants to join the united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Therefore, keeping in view of the interest and welfare of the entire society, especially the poor, exploited and neglected, the BSP’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own...is firm. People must be wary of such rumours,” she added.

Addressing a press conference on her 68th birthday in January, Mayawati had claimed that her party’s experiences with alliances have never been beneficial in the past. She, however, did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

“We suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, the BSP can extend its support after the elections...our party will fight the elections all alone,” Mayawati had said on January 15.