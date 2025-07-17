Bedridden woman walks again with KGMU help

KGMU doctors gave hope to a 19-year-old woman who was bedridden for eight years. She had severe ulcers in both her feet from the age of 3, not being able to attend school, in fact, not able to walk by herself. Sakshi with in-charge, prosthetic orthotic unit, Dr Shagun Singh (Sourced)

As her condition worsened, her right leg had to be amputated due to severe infection.

Her parents visited several doctors including SGPGI, Lucknow and AIIMS, Delhi, but it went in vain. At last they came to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where doctors planted prosthetic legs keeping in view the severity of ulcers on her feet, university authorities said on Thursday.

According to in-charge of KGMU’s prosthetic orthotic unit, Dr Shagun Singh, Sakshi, a 19-year-old from Gorakhpur was bedridden for eight years due to severe ulcers on her feet. With the help of KGMU’s physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) department, Sakshi has regained her mobility and is now able to walk and attend school.

The PMR department’s Prosthetic Orthotic Unit, led by Shagun Singh, designed a specialised device, corrective “Supra malleolar orthosis” (SMO) with soft padding and excavation at ulcer site for the left leg and right side below knee “prosthesis”, that distributed pressure evenly, avoiding the affected areas. With the help of this device, Sakshi can now walk and perform daily activities with ease, Dr Shagun explained.

A SMO is a custom-made inner shoe orthosis supporting the foot above the ankle joint. SMO’s provide some medial and lateral support while allowing full plantarflexion and dorsiflexion.

Sakshi’s father Anil Paswan said that she is a bright student and aspires to become a doctor, inspired by her own experiences. She is currently preparing for the NEET and hopes to serve those in need.

He expressed gratitude for the treatment and support provided by KGMU. He said that Sakshi is now able to walk and perform daily activities independently, bringing joy and confidence to the family.