Belgian ambassador meets U.P. CM, eyes partnership in many sectors: Govt

Belgian Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the former’s official residence here on Thursday. Belgian Ambassador to India Didier Vanderhasselt met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 23. (Sourced)

During this meeting, a four-member team accompanying the Belgian ambassador expressed desire for partnership with Uttar Pradesh in various sectors, including defence and space. The Belgian team also evinced keen interest in partnership with U.P. in the areas of waste management, solar projects, and semi-conductor manufacturing, said a UP government statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt praised the unprecedented development work done in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said the statement.

Additionally, Ibrahim Hafeezur Rehman, Lead, South Asia and India Operations of Vito Arabia Science and Technology LLC, provided details of noteworthy activities in the field of waste management undertaken by the company, it said. The meeting also included participation of key officials.