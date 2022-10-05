Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bhadohi fire: Toll rises to 6 after 70-yr-old succumbs to burn injuries

Bhadohi fire: Toll rises to 6 after 70-yr-old succumbs to burn injuries

Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:37 AM IST

The fire reportedly took place around 9:30 pm on Sunday when around 150 people were said to be present at the pandal. Investigating officials have said inflammable items used for decoration, such as halogen lights covered with coloured papers, caused the fire.

File photo: Charred remains of a Durga Puja pandal after a fire broke out during in Bhadohi (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI: With one more person succumbing to burn injuries, the death toll in the fire accident at a Durga puja pandal at Bhadohi’s Narthua village rose to six on Tuesday even as 69 persons were still undergoing at hospitals in Bhadohi, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

“Seventy-year-old Shivpujan Kumar, who was undergoing treatment at BHU Trauma Centre, died on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 69 people are still undergoing treatment at hospitals in different cities,” Bhadohi district magistrate Gaurang Rathi said.

“Naveen Kumar (10), Jai Devi (60) and Aarti Devi (48), who was referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, have died during treatment; Sujal alias Harshvardhan Kumar (8) died in Bhadohi. Ankush Soni (12) died on Sunday night in Bhadohi,” the DM said.

District superintendent of police Anil Kumar said a FIR against members of the puja committee concerned was lodged at the Aurai police station, as they were found to be negligent in taking the necessary precautions while organising the event. “One person has been named in the FIR and while the rest are unnamed,” said Kumar.

The FIR was lodged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 135 of the Electricity Act (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others).

Meanwhile, the district administration and the police have released guidelines for puja committees so that such accidents do not recur in future.

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
