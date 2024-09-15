Bhagvad Gita inspires us to understand mystery of life: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that Shrimad Bhagvad Gita inspired us to understand the significance of truth and the mystery of life and was a medium to attain salvation. Yogi said ‘moksh’ (salvation) could not be attained suddenly. It required dedication to truth and morality. (HT FILE)

Yogi was addressing a gathering at Goraknath temple on the occasion of Gyan Yagya to mark the 55th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaya Nath and 10th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidya Nath.

He said Shrimad Bhagvad Gita described the stories related to Shri Krishna who had everlasting impact on Indian society. He hoped that the week-long recitation of holy books would provide an opportunity to connect oneself to religious traditions.

The CM said ‘moksh’ (salvation) could not be attained suddenly. It required dedication to truth and morality.

Head priest of Gorakhnath temple Kamal Nath, Satua Baba from Kashi and Mahant Avdhesh Das from Vrindavan were also present on the occasion.

The CM also expressed pleasure over successful use of software in students union elections of Maharana Pratap Degree college and said it was for the first time any college had conducted online election of students union.

Yogi also released a book written by Dr Padhja Singh on history of Nath Panth at DDU Gorakhpur University. The book highlights the role of Guru Gorakshnath to stop bad practices in Hindu religion.