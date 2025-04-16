Bhandara line turns violent: One killed, two injured in knife attack outside temple in Lko

A labourer was killed and two others injured in a knife attack during a free meal (Bhandara) distribution outside the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm when a large crowd, mostly daily wage workers, had gathered to receive prasad. A dispute over standing in line escalated into violence, leading to the stabbing, police said. A dispute over standing in line escalated into violence, leading to the stabbing, police said. (Sourced)

“The deceased was identified as Lavkush, son of Ram Khelawan, a resident of Laxmanpur in Barabanki district. The injured—Mohd Farid of Gudamba and Rajan David of Ruchi Khand, Sharda Nagar—are undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre,” Lucknow Police said in a statement.

Police said chaos broke out after a man standing in the queue allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked others. “People in the line managed to overpower the attacker and handed him over to the police,” said station house officer (SHO) Mahanagar Akhilesh Mishra.

Police said they rushed the injured to the hospital upon receiving information. The matter came to light on Wednesday morning after Lavkush succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on a complaint by one of the injured, Mohd Farid, an FIR (first information report) has been lodged under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder). The accused, identified as Pintu alias Surendra, 22, a resident of Raebareli, has been taken into custody.