Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kanpur: 2-3% people control nation’s wealth, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the entire wealth of the country was in the hands of 2-3% people. He made the point during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kanpur. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kanpur. (PTI)

The select few who controlled power and wealth were the “New Maharajas of India”, he said in a 10-minute speech at Ghanta Ghar here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also referred to alleged instances of leaked exam papers, unemployment among youngsters, and imposition of GST and demonetisation.

No matter how much they struggle, the youths must know that they will not get jobs in this regime, he said.

“Modi doesn’t want the youths of marginalised communities to get jobs,” the Congress leader alleged.

That was why the government brought in the Agniveer scheme to block the way of 73% of the population made up of backwards, Dalits and minorities to the armed forces, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

He also criticised the alleged lack of representation of marginalised communities in institutions such as the high courts.

“Take out the list of 650 judges of high courts and see how many of them are Dalits, backward classes and minorities,” he said.

He referred to the alleged absence of Dalits and tribals from the Ram temple event on January 22.

“Modi, Ambani, Adani were there to take centre stage, but the tribal President of India was not there, “ he said.

Rahul Gandhi said there was systemic injustice in various spheres and claimed that the voices of the marginalised were often silenced.

Rahul Gandhi called for a comprehensive caste census and economic survey to ensure equitable representation and empowerment of Dalits, backward classes minorities, and tribals.

Speaking from his red jeep, Rahul Gandhi said during his first Bharat Jodo Yatra, people asked him about Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Nagaland and Gujarat.

“So, I started another journey. India is not about hating each other based on history, religion, or language. Instead, it’s about brotherhood and love,” he said, adding that Dalits and minorities don’t get treated fairly even by the media, police, courts, or the government.

Amid the political rhetoric, Rahul Gandhi’s spontaneous interaction with a school child during his journey from Unnao to Kanpur garnered attention on social media, as he invited the youngster into his vehicle.