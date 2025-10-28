Bharat Scouts & Guides Jamboree: Arrangements must match those of Mahakumbh, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials that arrangements at the upcoming 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides must match the high standards set during the Mahakumbh.

The CM said this at a high-level meeting held to review preparations for the event that will be held from November 23 to 29 at the Defence Expo Ground, Sector 15, Vrindavan Yojana, Lucknow.

He also said Uttar Pradesh is proud to host the important national event after 61 years. Yogi directed officials to ensure that the event showcases Uttar Pradesh’s efficiency, organisation, security, and hospitality.

It will be the grand finale of the Bharat Scouts and Guides’ Diamond Jubilee, with participation from 28,000 to 29,000 scouts and guides from various states, between 1,000 and 2,000 participants from abroad and around 5,000 volunteers and staff members.

The venue will span approximately 300 acres, with a perimeter of over 7 km. According to the plan, 3,500 tents, 2,200 toilets, 1,700 bathrooms, 100 kitchens and four central kitchens are being arranged.

Officials said the main arena stadium, with an area of approximately 1 million square feet, will seat 30,000 spectators and will include 12 entrances, 11 LED screens, and a VVIP gallery with five German hangars.