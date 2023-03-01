Bhatkhande resumes monthly cultural programme after 2 years

The Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has resumed its monthly music and dance recital programme after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The event organised by the university on Tuesday evening was in honour of late Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, the founder of the institute. A vocal performance by Anurag Maurya at the Masik Sangeet Sandhya held at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (Sourced)

The cultural programme was regularly held to give exposure to students so that they can perform well in front a large audience. After the authorities concerned decided to put a pause on this tradition when classes were mostly held online. Now with university getting a new vice-chancellor and its hostel opening its gates again, the monthly stage events are back.

Vice chancellor Mandvi Singh appreciated the students and said the each ‘Masik Sangeet Sandhya’ would be dedicated to a particular artiste, so that students may also gain more knowledge about artists who gained repute in their respective performing arts fields.

In the hour-long event, students danced, sang and played instruments for an audience of nearly 150 people, said head of department, percussion (tabla) Manoj Kumar Mishra.